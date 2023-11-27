Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 373.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,752 shares during the period. NU makes up 0.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NU by 108.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,644,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 855,318 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NU by 15.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,962 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in NU during the second quarter worth about $57,389,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NU by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

NU Trading Up 0.1 %

NU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. 8,847,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,551,105. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.