ICONIQ Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

ICONIQ Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 109,509 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 39,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 127,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.04. 2,213,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,564. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

