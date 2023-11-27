Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Takes $6.21 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,000. Teck Resources makes up about 0.7% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,723,000 after purchasing an additional 616,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $291,283,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,798 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after acquiring an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

