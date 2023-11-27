ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $21.89 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $21,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 141,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,032,000 after buying an additional 1,079,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after buying an additional 2,688,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,800,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,906,000 after buying an additional 222,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.61. 446,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,852. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

