ICONIQ Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. GitLab comprises about 6.7% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 5.09% of GitLab worth $397,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GitLab by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,057. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.21.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $47.41. 366,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,481. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

