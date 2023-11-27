ICONIQ Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

ICONIQ Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,816,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,358,863 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up approximately 12.9% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Datadog worth $769,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 4.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $44,099,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Datadog by 54.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 367.5% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.13. 1,132,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,297. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -940.50, a P/E/G ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $813,312.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,243,064.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 552,322 shares of company stock valued at $52,283,433. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

