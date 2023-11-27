Formula Growth Ltd. Acquires 22,434 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 1.3% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Horiko Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.7% during the second quarter. Horiko Capital Management LLC now owns 116,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $13,793,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,953,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,108,074. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,800,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,491,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.