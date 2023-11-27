Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Bought by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Evolent Health makes up 2.9% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 602.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 76,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVH. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

