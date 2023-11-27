Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $823,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,689,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,741,816. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.07.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

