Ally Financial Inc. Invests $2.96 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 46.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Up 3.6 %

Crown Castle stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.33. 3,453,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,609. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

