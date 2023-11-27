Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Home Depot stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $311.35. 608,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.43. The company has a market cap of $309.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.57.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

