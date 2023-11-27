Wick Capital Partners LLC Buys 500 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.56. The stock had a trading volume of 492,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $206.23 and a 1-year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

