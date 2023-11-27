Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,325,000 after buying an additional 27,434 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $2.63 on Monday, hitting $348.79. 27,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.20.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.