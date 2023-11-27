iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

