Citizens & Northern Corp Has $6.51 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Services comprises 2.5% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Services were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 1,723.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Services news, Director Robert Joseph Marino sold 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Joseph Marino sold 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Joseph Landy purchased 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,472.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,043.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,298 shares of company stock valued at $258,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZFS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.25. 847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

