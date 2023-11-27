Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.45

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 1071861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,535 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 318,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,528,000 after buying an additional 57,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

