Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 155 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 40.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 29.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.14. The company had a trading volume of 669,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 131.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

