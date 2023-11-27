Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Boosted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,815,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,819 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 2.9% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Citigroup worth $774,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,729,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427,094. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

