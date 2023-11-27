APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares during the quarter. APA makes up 2.4% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 6.11% of APA worth $641,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.06. 1,157,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,399. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

