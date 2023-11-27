Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $871.66 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,113 shares during the period. F5 accounts for about 3.2% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of F5 worth $871,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in F5 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total transaction of $353,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,278 shares of company stock worth $1,467,211 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.18. The stock had a trading volume of 129,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,324. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $169.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.94 and a 200 day moving average of $153.50.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

