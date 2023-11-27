Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $172.98 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,870,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of News worth $172,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in News by 459.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in News by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of NWSA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 644,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

