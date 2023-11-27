Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 847,115 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,958,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 847,115 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 2.0% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $544,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after purchasing an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,162,919,000 after purchasing an additional 476,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:GE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.93. 937,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,611. General Electric has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26. The company has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

