Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the quarter. Olin comprises 1.0% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 4.31% of Olin worth $278,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Olin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.97. 198,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

