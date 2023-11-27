PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Cut by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,999,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,310 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $250,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 293,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,303. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $92.15.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

