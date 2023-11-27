Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $164.05 Million Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,281,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 4.52% of Adient worth $164,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 782.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 624.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adient by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 341.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. TheStreet raised Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Adient stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.04. 330,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

