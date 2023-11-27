Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $201.66 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of The Cigna Group worth $201,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The Cigna Group stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.61. 289,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.23 and its 200 day moving average is $282.43. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

