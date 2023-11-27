Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 831.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141,220 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of Timken worth $117,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Timken by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TKR traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

