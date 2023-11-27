Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,197 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.62% of Franklin Financial Services worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 406,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 93,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FRAF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.13. 6,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Franklin Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

