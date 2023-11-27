Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,172,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $69,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Up 3.4 %

International Paper stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.04. 3,635,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,733. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

