Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,352,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 783,890 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.81% of SLM worth $103,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $40,649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,054,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 25.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,502,000 after buying an additional 1,784,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,097.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 1,397,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

Shares of SLM traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $14.11. 349,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

