Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,361,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sanofi worth $127,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 3.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 5.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sanofi by 7.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Sanofi by 25.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 38.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SNY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 732,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

