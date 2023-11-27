Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $82.46 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,560 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Arrow Electronics worth $82,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 122.9% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,564,000 after buying an additional 826,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 376,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 214.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,312,000 after buying an additional 318,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.7 %

ARW traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.04. The company had a trading volume of 179,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,609. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $147.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.