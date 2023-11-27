Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 923,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,320 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $87,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.68. 211,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,389. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.43.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

