Puzo Michael J Has $285,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Puzo Michael J lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Unilever were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL remained flat at $47.93 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 996,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,274. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

