Puzo Michael J Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Puzo Michael J reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in ASML were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its position in ASML by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in ASML by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.17.

ASML Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $3.21 on Monday, reaching $687.97. 219,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $615.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $664.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $271.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $529.01 and a 1-year high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

