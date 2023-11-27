Puzo Michael J Sells 1,350 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Puzo Michael J decreased its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,391,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,964,000 after buying an additional 918,624 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Roche by 26.7% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,691,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,668,000 after purchasing an additional 356,469 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth approximately $5,757,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Roche by 36.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares during the last quarter.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of RHHBY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 552,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $41.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHHBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

