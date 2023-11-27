Puzo Michael J Has $1.14 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Puzo Michael J lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.54. 6,543,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,084,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

