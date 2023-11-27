Fort L.P. Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.37. 1,913,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,903,868. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

