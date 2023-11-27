holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.63 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $213,393.87 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,020.47 or 0.05442671 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00055251 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024775 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01607286 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $216,734.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.