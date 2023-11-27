Quantum Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.60 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and approximately $9.16 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

