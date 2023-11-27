Ethereum Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.10 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $2,020.47 or 0.05442671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $242.95 billion and $10.10 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00055251 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016720 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024775 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011961 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004792 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002041 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,244,917 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
