Ethereum Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.10 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $2,020.47 or 0.05442671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $242.95 billion and $10.10 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00055251 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024775 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,244,917 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.