Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $9.72 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $9,116.35 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00137442 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00037487 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00025343 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008090 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000107 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000146 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,414.06 or 1.60047425 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00344815 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,840.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

