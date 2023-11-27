dForce USD (USX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,743.89

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.94 million and $1,743.89 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00186003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016720 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,883,073 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9888023 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $370.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

