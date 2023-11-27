XYO (XYO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $635,095.98

XYO (XYO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. XYO has a market capitalization of $52.26 million and $635,095.98 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00395888 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $411,919.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

