MetisDAO Trading Down 5% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $17.69 or 0.00047645 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $80.72 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00018169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,133.79 or 1.00029642 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011323 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004034 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.16217068 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $2,467,664.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

