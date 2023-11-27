Twenty Acre Capital LP Takes $5.09 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,000. Intuit comprises about 5.4% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $563.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $571.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

