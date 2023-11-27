RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Acquires Shares of 5,965 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,832,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,370,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.