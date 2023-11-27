RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.