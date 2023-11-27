iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 83,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.98. 399,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.05 and a 200 day moving average of $254.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.