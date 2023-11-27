BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $7.02 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.30. 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,149,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $174.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

